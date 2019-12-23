Quick links

Gary Neville claims Tottenham midfielder was very lucky not to be sent off yesterday

John Verrall
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea yesterday, with Frank Lampard's side dominating the match.

Gary Neville has told Super Sunday, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports, that he thought that Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko could have been sent off during yesterday’s match against Chelsea.

Sissoko absolutely clattered into Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as he chased a loose ball at one stage in the match.

And Neville felt that Sissoko’s challenge was a nasty one, as he felt the Spurs man could have pulled out.

“I thought Sissoko’s was possibly a red card on Arrizabalaga,” Neville said.

 

“I thought that was potentially a red for endangering an opponent. He could easily have stopped.”

In the end Sissoko wasn’t even booked for the tackle, but the decision to keep the Frenchmen on the field made very little difference to the final result.

Chelsea ended up running out 2-0 winners against their London rivals, and they throughout outplayed Spurs throughout the contest.

Tottenham never really got going, as they struggled to deal with Frank Lampard’s side’s system.

Spurs could have leapfrogged Chelsea and moved into the top four if they were able to win yesterday, but they are now six points behind Lampard’s men and facing an uphill task to catch up with the Blues again.

