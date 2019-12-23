Gary Lineker raves about Chelsea man, surprised by one Tottenham Hotspur player

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur lost against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on Sunday.

Gary Lineker has praised Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on Twitter following the match against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Tottenham suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Willian scored both the goals for the Blues, first in the 12th minute and then in first-half injury time.

Spurs ended the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute.

Tottenham legend Lineker was following the match, and he has raved about Lampard after he masterminded the win against his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Lineker also said on Twitter that Paulo Gazzaniga’s goalkeeping against Marcos Alonso was “strange”.

In first-half injury time, Tottenham goalkeeper Gazzaniga flattened Alonso, and a penalty was awarded by VAR.

Can’t argue with that VAR decision. Strange goalkeeping. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2019

If it hadn’t already, Frank Lampard’s managerial career has come of age. Tactical masterclass from the apprentice. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2019

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 18 matches, while Chelsea are currently fourth in the standings with 32 points.