Frank Lampard claims another Tottenham player should have been sent off

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 by Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in front of their own fans yesterday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has claimed in the Daily Mail that Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulo Gazzaniga should have been sent off yesterday.

Gazzaniga made a terrible error during Spurs’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, as he clattered into Marcos Alonso and gave a penalty away.

The Argentine goalkeeper could have caught the ball, but he tried an acrobatic scissor kick, only to end up making contact with Alonso.

Chelsea went on to score the penalty just before half-time, to put themselves into a 2-0 lead.

And Lampard actually felt that the punishment should have been harsher for the Spurs goalkeeper.

“The penalty should have been a red card, he has flown at him,” said Lampard.

If Gazzaniga had been sent off it could have been an even more humiliating day for Tottenham.

Heung-Min Son was dismissed in the second half, after petulantly kicking out at Antonio Rudiger.

With nine men Spurs would have had even more difficulties against a Chelsea side who were in fine form, as they easily collected three points.

Spurs’s defeat has left them trailing Chelsea by six points, with Jose Mourinho’s side now in seventh place.