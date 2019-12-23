Quick links

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Frank Lampard claims another Tottenham player should have been sent off

John Verrall
Frank Lampard the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were beaten 2-0 by Frank Lampard's Chelsea side in front of their own fans yesterday.

Frank Lampard the head coach

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has claimed in the Daily Mail that Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulo Gazzaniga should have been sent off yesterday.

Gazzaniga made a terrible error during Spurs’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, as he clattered into Marcos Alonso and gave a penalty away.

The Argentine goalkeeper could have caught the ball, but he tried an acrobatic scissor kick, only to end up making contact with Alonso.

 

Chelsea went on to score the penalty just before half-time, to put themselves into a 2-0 lead.

And Lampard actually felt that the punishment should have been harsher for the Spurs goalkeeper.

“The penalty should have been a red card, he has flown at him,” said Lampard.

Paulo Gazzaniga of Spurs looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on November 5, 2017 in London, England.

If Gazzaniga had been sent off it could have been an even more humiliating day for Tottenham.

Heung-Min Son was dismissed in the second half, after petulantly kicking out at Antonio Rudiger.

With nine men Spurs would have had even more difficulties against a Chelsea side who were in fine form, as they easily collected three points.

Spurs’s defeat has left them trailing Chelsea by six points, with Jose Mourinho’s side now in seventh place.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch