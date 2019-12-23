Fortnite Winterfest: Which present has the free skin?

Which colourful present in Epic Games' Fortnite Winterfest event has the free skin?

The Fortnite Winterfest event kicked off on December 18th after the Epic Games crossover with Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker. As you can probably tell by its name alone, it's a Christmas-themed spectacle that comes with the festive tradition of opening a bunch of presents. But which gifts hold the equivalent of coal, socks and lynx deodorant, and which box has the free skin everyone is anticipating?

It's been a busy end of 2019 for Fortnite Chapter 2 thanks to a crossover with Star Wars that has apparently made it a part of the movie series' canon. While that may be the most exciting aspect of the dire movie that has annoyed more people than pleased, Battle Royale gamers can continue to enjoy the exciting Winterfest update until early January.

And, for those of you seeking to open the good Christmas presents before the lame filler, below you'll discover a cheat sheet as well as which one holds the skin.

How to open Christmas presents in Fortnite Winterfest

You must visit the Winterfest cabin to open Christmas presents in Fortnite.

The Christmas gifts are daily presents during the Fortnite Winterfest event, and you're able to pick any present you want while also being able to shake said gift before opening in order to make an educated call as to whether you want to stick or split.

Only one present can be opened a day and you'll be able to visit the Lodge up until January 7th.

Fortnite Winterfest presents cheat sheet

You can find a cheat sheet for the Fortnite Winterfest presents below:

Purple presents with blue ribbon - Peppermint Pickaxe or Merry Chipmas Music

Golden presents with green ribbon - Shortbread Slicers or Holly and Divey Contrail

Silver presents with blue ribbon - New Year 2020 Wrap or Treefall Glider

Silver presents with yellow ribbon - Snow Shaker Emote or Loading Screen and Banner Icon

Red present - Great Crackup Loading Screen and Banner Icon

Blue present with green ribbon - Well Wrapped Wrap

The above cheat sheet comes courtesy of Fortnite Insider.

Early footage of the "Woolly Mammoth" skin that is currently still encrypted! | @ITalkFortnite | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/G2CDq8zQTP — Fortnite Leaks - BV4G (@bv4gg) December 13, 2019

Which present has the skin in Fortnite Winterfest?

The present with the skin in Fortnite Winterfest is the big green box that cannot be opened.

This big green present is believed to house the Woolly Mammoth skin, but it cannot be opened until the last day.

As for the Ornamental Soldier tree skin that has been circling around social media, it's been reported that this skin isn't hidden in one of the presents. Rather it's obtained by selecting the Christmas tree instead.

Although not confirmed, it's been suggested that players will possibly be able to get this skin on Christmas day.