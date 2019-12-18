Does Fallon Sherrock have a partner? Get to know history-making darts player!

Fallon Sherrock has made history to become the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Sport is one of life's greatest gifts especially when it offers up a moment of sheer brilliance that tears up the history books.

This year has seen a lot of these moments with England winning the Cricket World Cup in the summer and Lewis Hamilton becoming the second most successful F1 driver of all time with six world championships to his name.

However, the spotlight is now firmly on a sport that doesn't quite get the same level of attention, darts.

That's because Fallon Sherrock has become the first female player to win not one, but two matches at a PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) match after defeating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljović in the first round and second rounds of the 2020 World Darts Championship.

Fallon Sherrock makes history!

December 17th, 2019 will go down as a date in history for darts as England's Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a PDC match at the 2020 World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Backed by a partisan crowd of 2,500 fans, Fallon Sherrock overcame 22-year-old Ted Evetts to win 3-2 in a thrilling five-set encounter.

It wasn't long before the 25-year-old was at it again as she took on world number 11 Mensur Suljović on December 21st and secured her second win in a row and booked her place in the third round.

Get to know the emerging darts superstar

Fallon Sherrock has become an overnight sensation after her historic victory at the World Darts Championship but has actually been competing on the darts circuit for years.

The Buckinghamshire born Sharrock, now 25, arrived on the darts scene in 2011 when she won the WDF Girls World Cup aged just 17.

Since then, she's gone onto compete in countless BDO (British Darts Organisation) competitions and even made it to the final of the BDO Women's World Darts Championship in 2015.

It could all have been very different for Fallon, however, she was diagnosed with a serious kidney problem following the birth of her son, Rory, in 2014, who she has looked after on her own for the most part.

Speaking to The Sun, Fallon said: "About six months after I had my little boy in April 2014, I ended up getting a kidney disease.

“I started to feel unwell. I didn’t know what was going on until I was diagnosed."

Fallon's kidney problems and the medication she was taking meant that her face swelled up, which was the cause of horrendous online abuse, but Fallon has said in the past that she uses the experience to spur her on.

At the time of writing, it is not publically known whether Fallon Sherrock is currently married or in a relationship with anyone.

Next up for Fallon Sherrock

After her historic win against Ted Evetts, Fallon Sherrocks followed that up with another win against Mensur Sulijovic, the world number 11.

Up next for the 25-year-old is another tricky test the form of world number 22, Chris Dobey in the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The third round encounter will take place in the first session after the Christmas break on December 27th.

Fallon's opponent, Chris Dobey has also offered some words of encouragement after her second-round win, commenting on Twitter: "Very much looking forward to my game on the 27th, congratulations @Fsherrock on yet another great performance."

Following her second historic win of the competition, Fallon Sherrock was asked by Sky Sports if she could potentially go all the way in the World Championship to which she said: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try."

The progress of Fallon Sherrock in the PDC Worlds Darts Championship will no doubt be watched by many over the coming days and, hopefully, weeks.