Everton's Duncan Ferguson shares what he told Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg

Everton and Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton interim boss Duncan Ferguson has suggested to the Daily Mail that both he and Arsenal’s Freddie Ljungberg were happy with a draw at the weekend.

Everton and Arsenal played out a 0-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday, with both Ferguson and Ljungberg knowing that it would be their last matches in charge.

Everton have put Carlo Ancelotti in permanent charge, while Arsenal have appointed Mikel Arteta.

 

And Ferguson has suggested that by the end he was just waiting to pass to baton on to Ancelotti.

“We were both happy with a draw,” Ferguson said. “I told him, ‘I hope the whistle goes — let’s just get it finished!’”

In truth there was very little between the two sides, with both Everton and Arsenal struggling to create many chances of note.

Both clubs will be hoping that their appointments of new managers sparks an improvement.

Everton’s appointment of Ancelotti is particularly ambitious, as the Italian has a glistening CV.

Ancelotti takes over with Everton currently sat in 15th place in the Premier League table, while Arsenal are in 11th spot.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

