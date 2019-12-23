Empress Palpatine explained: Divided Star Wars fans weigh in on big reveal!

The Skywalker saga has finally come to a conclusion.

The internet is alive with The Rise of Skywalker talk and Star Wars fans have a lot to say about Empress Palpatine.

Only time will tell, but which instalment of the new trilogy will go down as the very best?

When the franchise was resurrected in 2015, The Force Awakens pretty much felt like a perfect title. As we all queued up to watch the film on opening night, something had awakened in us all. It was an event... going in, most were nervous and uncertain of what to expect.

What we got felt familiar, but we were treated to a range of great new characters and the chance to catch up with some old favourites. On the whole, it was a crowdpleaser, followed up in 2017 with the most divisive of the entire series.

Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi steered the franchise into new territory, but for Star Wars fans, that's not always a good thing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

With Abrams back at the helm for the concluding chapter, The Rise of Skywalker clearly tried to right some perceived wrongs of its predecessor.

It's a hunch, but there's the sense that Rian altered characters' arcs significantly (General Hux etc.). So, the returning filmmaker had a mammoth task on his hands to restore balance to his vision.

Immediately, you know the film is going to rub some fans the wrong way after the scrolling text announces the return of Emperor Palpatine. But, what about Empress Palpatine?

Empress Palpatine

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

The concept came as quite a shock to most.

In the film, it's revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley) is Palpatine's granddaughter. Throughout the narrative, we witness Rey's dark side manifest to tempt her into essentially becoming Empress Palpatine. If she strikes down her grandfather, his presence will transfer onto her and she will rule the Final Order.

Her bloodline acts as the film's big reveal, urging audiences to consider that her fate is to become Empress, but we obviously know that this isn't the case. The issue for many lays in the fact we never believed Rey was ever tempted by the dark side.

In the end, she does not consider herself a Palpatine, but instead, a Skywalker. The conflict between the light and dark within Rey arguably never provided tension.

Audiences talk Empress Palpatine on Twitter

A number of Star Wars fans have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the whole Empress Palpatine deal.

Of course, there are some pretty conflicting views. Check out some below:

Palpatine first asks Kylo to "kill the girl". Then nah, I want her to kill me and become Empress of the Sith. What does he have to gain from it as a dead man? Did he get brain damage from the Death Star explosion? pic.twitter.com/y3oaoUcnPr — Jar Jar (Not) ̶A̶b̶r̶a̶m̶s̶ (@JarJarAbramss) December 22, 2019

not gonna lie the phrase “empress palpatine” objectively kinda slaps — amethyst ‎४ / saw TROS (spoilers) (@silentamethyst_) December 21, 2019

we really heard the words "empress palpatine" in the year of our lord 2019, huh.



dear god ‍♀️ — madge, a bibliophile reylo. (@WhitethornSolo) December 22, 2019

Should been called ‘Return of the Sith’ and ended movie with Rey becoming the Empress with the Palpatine initiating Order 77 turning her into a Sith by transferring his essence to her. — Paul Delacruz (@homestyle68) December 22, 2019

Empress Palpatine was VERY weird to hear outside of a tumblr post — crazy seal lady @ TROS Spoilers (@orokinprince) December 20, 2019

