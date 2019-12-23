Report: Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth set to bid for £15m Englishman

Bristol City's Josh Brownhill has shone in the Championship but will he be playing Premier League football after the January transfer window?

South Coast trio Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton are set to make January bids for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to TEAMtalk.

In recent seasons, The Robins have lost the likes of Joe Bryan, Adam Webster, Lloyd Kelly and Bobby Reid to Premier League clubs and the situation may be about to repeat itself with the winter transfer window set to open in a week.

The versatile Brownhill has caught the eye with his energy and thrust from the centre of the park and TEAMtalk believes that three top flight clubs are hoping to lure Brownhill away with the temptation of Premier League football and salty, seaside air.

The report claims that Brighton, Burnley and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints are all interested and set to make offers, while backing up previous suggestions that Burnley have renewed their interest in a long-time target.

TEAMtalk reported that Brownhill could cost around £15 million while Bristol City are lining up Peterborough United’s enigmatic assist-machine as a ready-made replacement.

With five goals and two assists from midfield this season, the former Manchester United and Preston North End youngster would help take some of the pressure off Neal Maupay, Callum Wilson or Danny Ings if he makes the step up in January.

And, in Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Hasenhuttl, the three interested suitors all have managers with an excellent track record of helping technically-gifted youngsters realise their potential.