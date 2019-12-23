Quick links

Southampton

Bristol City

AFC Bournemouth

Premier League

Championship

Report: Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth set to bid for £15m Englishman

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on February 07, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bristol City's Josh Brownhill has shone in the Championship but will he be playing Premier League football after the January transfer window?

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on April 09, 2019 in Bristol, England.

South Coast trio Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton are set to make January bids for Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, according to TEAMtalk.

In recent seasons, The Robins have lost the likes of Joe Bryan, Adam Webster, Lloyd Kelly and Bobby Reid to Premier League clubs and the situation may be about to repeat itself with the winter transfer window set to open in a week.

The versatile Brownhill has caught the eye with his energy and thrust from the centre of the park and TEAMtalk believes that three top flight clubs are hoping to lure Brownhill away with the temptation of Premier League football and salty, seaside air.

 

The report claims that Brighton, Burnley and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints are all interested and set to make offers, while backing up previous suggestions that Burnley have renewed their interest in a long-time target.

TEAMtalk reported that Brownhill could cost around £15 million while Bristol City are lining up Peterborough United’s enigmatic assist-machine as a ready-made replacement.

Josh Brownhill of Bristol City acknowledges the fans following their draw in the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Reading at Ashton Gate on April 19, 2019 in Bristol,...

With five goals and two assists from midfield this season, the former Manchester United and Preston North End youngster would help take some of the pressure off Neal Maupay, Callum Wilson or Danny Ings if he makes the step up in January.

And, in Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Hasenhuttl, the three interested suitors all have managers with an excellent track record of helping technically-gifted youngsters realise their potential.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United and Josh Brownhill of Bristol City compete for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch