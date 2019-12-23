Quick links

Report: Leicester make enquiry for £34m four-time title winner

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers Leicester City could reportedly offer Juventus's Serie A champion Daniele Rugani a fresh start.

Juventus player Daniele Rugani during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at the Nanjing Olympic Center Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Nanjing, China.

Leicester City have added a second Juventus centre-back to their January wish list, according to the Telegraph, with Brendan Rodgers eyeing Daniele Rugani as well as Turkey international Merih Demiral.

Despite boasting the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, it seems that The Foxes have their heart set on strengthening an already watertight back line during the upcoming transfer window.

Bleacher Report claimed last week that Demiral was excited by the prospect of playing for Leicester under a coach who has turned the likes of Raheem Sterling, Moussa Dembele and James Maddison into stars.

 

Demiral, like Rugani, has found game-time hard to come by under Maurizio Sarri and that is not all they have in common. The Telegraph reports that both players are now on Rodgers’ radar with Leicester making an enquiry about Rugani’s availability.

An Italian international who was once one of the most promising young centre-halves on the continent, the 25-year-old has won four Serie A titles with Juve but has never come close to ousting the veteran duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Sassuolo's Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar (L) and Juventus' Italian defender Daniele Rugani go for a header during the Italian Serie A football match Sassuolo vs Juventus on February 10,...

Now, he’s behind Matthijs de Ligt and Demiral too with just 90 minutes of league football under his belt in 2019/20.

Valued at £34 million, according to Calciomercato, Rugani would certainly benefit from a fresh start with concerns over his failure to build on that initial promise. But there is no reason to suggest that he would immediately take the place of Jonny Evans or Caglar Soyuncu in the starting XI.

Could he find himself stuck on the sidelines once again?

Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus celebrate the winning of the Italian championship 2018-2019 after the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina on April 20, 2019 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

