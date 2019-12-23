Report: Leicester make enquiry for £34m four-time title winner

Brendan Rodgers' Premier League high-flyers Leicester City could reportedly offer Juventus's Serie A champion Daniele Rugani a fresh start.

Leicester City have added a second Juventus centre-back to their January wish list, according to the Telegraph, with Brendan Rodgers eyeing Daniele Rugani as well as Turkey international Merih Demiral.

Despite boasting the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League, it seems that The Foxes have their heart set on strengthening an already watertight back line during the upcoming transfer window.

Bleacher Report claimed last week that Demiral was excited by the prospect of playing for Leicester under a coach who has turned the likes of Raheem Sterling, Moussa Dembele and James Maddison into stars.

Demiral, like Rugani, has found game-time hard to come by under Maurizio Sarri and that is not all they have in common. The Telegraph reports that both players are now on Rodgers’ radar with Leicester making an enquiry about Rugani’s availability.

An Italian international who was once one of the most promising young centre-halves on the continent, the 25-year-old has won four Serie A titles with Juve but has never come close to ousting the veteran duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Now, he’s behind Matthijs de Ligt and Demiral too with just 90 minutes of league football under his belt in 2019/20.

Valued at £34 million, according to Calciomercato, Rugani would certainly benefit from a fresh start with concerns over his failure to build on that initial promise. But there is no reason to suggest that he would immediately take the place of Jonny Evans or Caglar Soyuncu in the starting XI.

Could he find himself stuck on the sidelines once again?