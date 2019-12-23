Report: Derby make bid to sign £13m Premier League man in January

Championship strugglers Derby County need a new centre-back and Leicester City's Premier League outcast Filip Benkovic could be that man.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is hoping to secure a January for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, according to the Telegraph, with the £13 million Croatian expected to leave on loan.

A highly-rated centre-back who arrived at the King Power in the summer of 2018 alongside Caglar Soyuncu, Benkovic has been forced to wait patiently for an opportunity under Brendan Rodgers while his Turkish compatriot makes replacing £85 million Harry Maguire look remarkably straight-forward.

The former Dinamo Zagreb stopper has not been included in any of Leicester’s matchday squads in the 2019/20 Premier League season, with Rodgers admitting to the Sun that a temporary exit would suit all parties.

And with Derby suffering from something of a defensive crisis, it is no surprise that they are right at the front of the queue.

Less than 48 hours after that humbling 3-0 defeat at Reading, the Telegraph reports that Derby have made the first move to sign the £13 million outcast with a loan bid on the table.

The Rams, who are just six points above the relegation zone, have been left worryingly short at the back following the unseemly Richard Keogh saga and the summer departure of 2019 Player of the Year Fikayo Tomori.

And Benkovic’s superb spell at Celtic in the second half of last season should give the Pride Park faithful hope that he can make humiliating defeats like Saturday’s at the Madejski a thing of the past.