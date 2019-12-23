Quick links

Report: Derby make bid to sign £13m Premier League man in January

Danny Owen
Derby County manager \ head coach Phillip Cocu during the Pre-Season Friendly between Derby County v Girona at Pride Park Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Derby, England.
Championship strugglers Derby County need a new centre-back and Leicester City's Premier League outcast Filip Benkovic could be that man.

Filip Benkovic of Leicester City during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers at The King Power Stadium on August 19, 2019 in Leicester, England.

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu is hoping to secure a January for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, according to the Telegraph, with the £13 million Croatian expected to leave on loan.

A highly-rated centre-back who arrived at the King Power in the summer of 2018 alongside Caglar Soyuncu, Benkovic has been forced to wait patiently for an opportunity under Brendan Rodgers while his Turkish compatriot makes replacing £85 million Harry Maguire look remarkably straight-forward.

The former Dinamo Zagreb stopper has not been included in any of Leicester’s matchday squads in the 2019/20 Premier League season, with Rodgers admitting to the Sun that a temporary exit would suit all parties.

 

And with Derby suffering from something of a defensive crisis, it is no surprise that they are right at the front of the queue.

Less than 48 hours after that humbling 3-0 defeat at Reading, the Telegraph reports that Derby have made the first move to sign the £13 million outcast with a loan bid on the table.

New signing Filip Benkovic during the Leicester City training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on August 08, 2018 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

The Rams, who are just six points above the relegation zone, have been left worryingly short at the back following the unseemly Richard Keogh saga and the summer departure of 2019 Player of the Year Fikayo Tomori.

And Benkovic’s superb spell at Celtic in the second half of last season should give the Pride Park faithful hope that he can make humiliating defeats like Saturday’s at the Madejski a thing of the past.

Filip Benkovic of Celtic celebrates with the team as they win the league during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC at Celtic Park on May...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

