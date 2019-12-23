'Really stepped up': Critchley names Liverpool youngster who is getting better and better

Tony Gallacher made his Liverpool debut against Aston Villa but will Jurgen Klopp give him a chance in the Premier League soon?

Liverpool U23 coach Neil Critchley has hailed the development of left-back Tony Gallacher, telling the club’s official website that a youngster with an ‘outstanding’ attitude is getting better and better.

With a dearth of cover at first-team level for the excellent if overworked Andy Robertson, speculation suggests that the newly-crowned kings of world football have made signing a new left-back a priority during the January transfer window.

Both Mathieu Goncalves of Toulouse and Coventry City’s Sam McCallum have been linked in recent weeks. But, with Gallacher going from strength to strength behind the scenes, maybe Liverpool should put their chequebook away and look closer to home for a solution.

“Tony has been excellent in the last few weeks,” said Critchley, raving about his protégé like a proud father.

“He’s really stepped up in terms of his performance. I think he is benefitting from playing games on a regular basis, his attitude to his work is outstanding and he is reaping the benefits of that.”

The 20-year-old Scot, who joined Liverpool a couple of years ago from Falkirk, made his first-team debut for The Reds during last week’s EFL Cup defeat to Aston Villa, holding his own despite a 5-0 defeat for a team with an average age of just 19.

Throughout his managerial career, Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of promoting from within with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all making their mark on the first-team under a former Dortmund and Mainz coach.

With Robertson looking a little jaded of late, perhaps its time for Klopp to put his faith in a Glasgow-born left-back.