'Really stepped up': Critchley names Liverpool youngster who is getting better and better

Danny Owen
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Liverpool U23 manager Neil Critchley during the PL2 match at Anfield on April 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Tony Gallacher made his Liverpool debut against Aston Villa but will Jurgen Klopp give him a chance in the Premier League soon?

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Tony Gallacher of Liverpool in action during the Premier League International Cup game at the Kirkby Academy on December 20, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool U23 coach Neil Critchley has hailed the development of left-back Tony Gallacher, telling the club’s official website that a youngster with an ‘outstanding’ attitude is getting better and better.

With a dearth of cover at first-team level for the excellent if overworked Andy Robertson, speculation suggests that the newly-crowned kings of world football have made signing a new left-back a priority during the January transfer window.

Both Mathieu Goncalves of Toulouse and Coventry City’s Sam McCallum have been linked in recent weeks. But, with Gallacher going from strength to strength behind the scenes, maybe Liverpool should put their chequebook away and look closer to home for a solution.

 

“Tony has been excellent in the last few weeks,” said Critchley, raving about his protégé like a proud father.

“He’s really stepped up in terms of his performance. I think he is benefitting from playing games on a regular basis, his attitude to his work is outstanding and he is reaping the benefits of that.”

Tony Gallacher of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on December 17, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

The 20-year-old Scot, who joined Liverpool a couple of years ago from Falkirk, made his first-team debut for The Reds during last week’s EFL Cup defeat to Aston Villa, holding his own despite a 5-0 defeat for a team with an average age of just 19.

Throughout his managerial career, Jurgen Klopp has made a habit of promoting from within with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all making their mark on the first-team under a former Dortmund and Mainz coach.

With Robertson looking a little jaded of late, perhaps its time for Klopp to put his faith in a Glasgow-born left-back.

Dilan Markanday of Tottenham Hotspur in action with Tony Gallacher of Liverpool during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on December 6, 2019 in Enfield,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

