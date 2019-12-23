Quick links

Director claims Rangers player has rejected January move to his club

Danny Owen
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Greg Docherty has not featured in a single Scottish Premiership game for Rangers under Steven Gerrard but is he heading back to England?

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers outcast Greg Docherty has rejected the chance to join Peterborough United on loan, the club’s director of football Barry Fry has told Peterborough Today.

A talented young midfielder who was labelled the new Steven Davis when he moved to Ibrox from Hamilton Academical two years ago, Docherty has fallen behind the real thing in the Ibrox pecking order.

Along with Davis, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and co are all keeping the 23-year-old out of the side with Steven Gerrard’s Gers flying high in second place.

 

And, according to the Daily Record, the Glasgow giants are open to letting Docherty go during the January transfer window with Peterborough expressing an interest in landing a man who produced 10 goals and 11 assists during a spell at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season.

But the always outspoken Fry has now explained why Docherty has spurned a potential move to London Road.

“Rangers boss Steven Gerard thought we would be an ideal move for Greg, but the player says he has a Championship club to go to,” he said.

Shrewsbury Town's Scottish midfielder Greg Docherty (2R) watches his shot into the net as he scores the opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between...

“We have identified a couple of other targets which we will go for, although there is some hesitation as we don’t want to spoil what is a fantastic team spirit.”

As of yet, the second-tier side who are apparently due to hand Docherty a fresh start have not been identified.

But a player who looked a cut above in League One for much of his time at Shrewsbury certainly deserves an opportunity to prove that he has a big future in the game, with or without Rangers.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

