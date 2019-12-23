Director claims Rangers player has rejected January move to his club

Greg Docherty has not featured in a single Scottish Premiership game for Rangers under Steven Gerrard but is he heading back to England?

Rangers outcast Greg Docherty has rejected the chance to join Peterborough United on loan, the club’s director of football Barry Fry has told Peterborough Today.

A talented young midfielder who was labelled the new Steven Davis when he moved to Ibrox from Hamilton Academical two years ago, Docherty has fallen behind the real thing in the Ibrox pecking order.

Along with Davis, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and co are all keeping the 23-year-old out of the side with Steven Gerrard’s Gers flying high in second place.

And, according to the Daily Record, the Glasgow giants are open to letting Docherty go during the January transfer window with Peterborough expressing an interest in landing a man who produced 10 goals and 11 assists during a spell at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season.

But the always outspoken Fry has now explained why Docherty has spurned a potential move to London Road.

“Rangers boss Steven Gerard thought we would be an ideal move for Greg, but the player says he has a Championship club to go to,” he said.

“We have identified a couple of other targets which we will go for, although there is some hesitation as we don’t want to spoil what is a fantastic team spirit.”

As of yet, the second-tier side who are apparently due to hand Docherty a fresh start have not been identified.

But a player who looked a cut above in League One for much of his time at Shrewsbury certainly deserves an opportunity to prove that he has a big future in the game, with or without Rangers.