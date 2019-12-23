Quick links

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta provides update on his fitness

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta had to be taken off yesterday.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has told the club’s official website that he is really hoping to be fit enough to play on Boxing Day.

Chelsea had to take off Azpilicueta in the latter stages of their match against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday, after he picked up a knock.

The Spanish defender is now a doubt for Chelsea’s next game on Boxing Day.

But Azpilicueta has suggested that his injury is not a serious one, and he is hoping to avoid having to take any time off.

 

“Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day,” Azpilicueta said.

If Azpilicueta is fit he is likely to start for Chelsea against Southampton in three days’ time.

Chelsea were in brilliant form against Tottenham yesterday, as they picked up a 2-0 win against their London rivals.

Frank Lampard is surely likely to stick with a similar line-up for Chelsea’s next match, after his side put in such a strong performance.

The Blues now have a four point advantage inside the top four, and will be hoping that they can put together another winning run, after a dip in their form recently.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

