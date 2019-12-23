Charlie Nicholas thinks four Arsenal players could leave now Mikel Arteta has arrived

Mikel Arteta has a big job on his hands in trying to push Arsenal back up the Premier League table.

Charlie Nicholas thinks that Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could be heading for the Arsenal exit door following Mikel Arteta's arrival.

The Sky Sports pundit made it clear that Arsenal needs to 'get rid' of Ozil, whilst Xhaka 'can go' and that if the money is right then the attacking duo of Aubameyang and Lacazette might also be off.

A big task awaits Arteta, who has a lot of problems to solve, from leadership issues, defensive problems, away form and who is committed to the club for the long-term.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (21/12/19 at 12:10 pm), ex-Arsenal striker, Nicholas, thinks the future of four Arsenal players may well be under threat for various reasons, as he made it clear who he wants out of the club.

On how you get a tune out of Ozil: "You get rid of him," Nicholas told Sky Sports. "He has had too many opportunities. We can talk about styles and Mike Arteta will come and the first thing he has to do, [and I think he said this], 'it's my way or the high way'.

"Arsenal have lacked leadership and responsibility for such a long time. It's not about style, at the moment. It's not about style because they cannot defend in defence or midfield. In attack, Aubameyang is all over the place and Lacazette cannot seem to get a game. He feels unloved, so they might want to go. They might have to sell them if they are not happy to get some money in.

"[From Arteta's perspective] Does Ozil fit? No, so you can go. Xhaka. Interest from Hertha Berlin, I believe, you can go because what you do would not suit what I [Arteta] would want. So, there are many big decisions to make."

Life under Unai Emery just simply really never got going as Arteta will be hoping his past experiences at Arsenal will fall in his favour.

His first task will be to just get the morale and energy levels up on the training pitch, in the dressing room and on the pitch itself.

On Boxing Day, Arsenal will take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at Dean Court before they host London rivals, Chelsea, three days later. Maximum points from those games will provide the fans with the perfect Christmas present.