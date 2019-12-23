Quick links

Celtic's Boli Bolingoli unfazed by Rangers form

Shane Callaghan
Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo of Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are making it a fascinating title race.

Boli Bolingoli of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Celtic at Easter Road on 28 September, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Boli Bolingoli has revealed that nobody at Celtic is paying much attention to Rangers' results.

The Old Firm duo are lodged in what is the tightest Scottish Premiership title race for years.

Celtic are five points ahead of Rangers as we approach the halfway point of the season, though Steven Gerrard's side have a game in hand.

Neil Lennon's side and the Gers have conceded only 10 league goals this season, but the Hoops have scored two more than their Glasgow rivals.

 

The Ibrox outfit, who joined Celtic in the last 32 of the Europa League, just aren't going away it seems.

But summer signing Bolingoli - who cost £3 million - has told The Scottish Sun that he and his team-mates just have to continue doing what they're doing and ignore what happens in Govan.

He said: "What Rangers do is good for them, but it’s not so important to us. We just need to keep our position as No 1 and hopefully keep it as long as we can.”

Rangers go to Parkhead on December 29 for what is easily the biggest game of the season so far.

Despite their game in hand, defeat would make it so very difficult to catch Celtic who, if they maintain this form during the second half of the campaign, simply won't be caught.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo of Celtic FC argues with referee Nikola Dabanovic after a penalty kick is awarded to AIK during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

