Celtic's Boli Bolingoli unfazed by Rangers form

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are making it a fascinating title race.

Boli Bolingoli has revealed that nobody at Celtic is paying much attention to Rangers' results.

The Old Firm duo are lodged in what is the tightest Scottish Premiership title race for years.

Celtic are five points ahead of Rangers as we approach the halfway point of the season, though Steven Gerrard's side have a game in hand.

Neil Lennon's side and the Gers have conceded only 10 league goals this season, but the Hoops have scored two more than their Glasgow rivals.

The Ibrox outfit, who joined Celtic in the last 32 of the Europa League, just aren't going away it seems.

But summer signing Bolingoli - who cost £3 million - has told The Scottish Sun that he and his team-mates just have to continue doing what they're doing and ignore what happens in Govan.

He said: "What Rangers do is good for them, but it’s not so important to us. We just need to keep our position as No 1 and hopefully keep it as long as we can.”

Rangers go to Parkhead on December 29 for what is easily the biggest game of the season so far.

Despite their game in hand, defeat would make it so very difficult to catch Celtic who, if they maintain this form during the second half of the campaign, simply won't be caught.