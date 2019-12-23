Celtic and Rangers fans react to news that Kevin Clancy will officiate Sunday's game

Celtic and Rangers will go head-to-head in one of the biggest Old Firm Premiership games in recent memory.

Celtic and Rangers supporters have reacted annoyingly to the news that Kevin Clancy will officiate Sunday's Old Firm derby at Parkhead.

Rangers have the chance to close the gap on leaders Celtic, who will be hoping to use their two wins in the Premiership and League Cup as inspiration heading into this game.

Nonetheless, Clancy officiated Celtic's clash with Hibernian at Easter Road earlier on in the season and he didn't exactly get rave reviews for his performance.

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that Celtic fans aren't looking forward to him taking to the field on Sunday, as some Rangers supporters simply don't rate him as a referee.

It must be pointed out that officiating in general in Scotland has taken a bashing from fans, as Clancy has a big job on his hands in trying to ensure there is no controversy at the weekend.

Given how the previous games between the two have gone this season, this match will only provide more fireworks, especially given that a lot is at stake.

A defeat for Rangers here could prove to be very costly, whilst Neil Lennon's side can further extend their lead at the top of the table with all three points.

Before the two meet, Celtic will travel to St Mirren on Boxing Day, whilst Steven Gerrard's side are playing fifth-placed Kilmarnock.

If both pick up wins then come Sunday, Celtic can either open up an eight-point lead on the Gers or that can be reduced to two points - Steven Gerrard's side do have a game in hand.

Here is a selection of Celtic and Rangers fans reacting to news that Clancy is set to officiate Sunday's game:

Same Kevin Clancy who got demoted after his ridiculous display in the Hibs v Celtic game earlier this season? — Paul McQueen (@queenmachine67) December 23, 2019

Doesn't matter, not one ref in this country is competent. — Michael (@Ml19dy76) December 23, 2019

Useless ref like most of them but at least it's not Madden or Beaton who like to give Rangers a free kick every couple of minutes to stop any Celtic momentum — Tony CFC (@Green_Hoops67) December 23, 2019

Probably the best we could hope for tbh. Incompetent? yes! Biased I don’t think so. — bmac (@bryanmclean19) December 23, 2019

100 percent a sending aff then and players getting away way murder — Chrissi Mcgregor (@McgregorChrissi) December 23, 2019

Ah ffs — Ted (@IBoyd1966) December 23, 2019

The worst of the worst. — Richy (@RJB__29) December 23, 2019

So we have an offside goal penned in for the second half then — Ally (@reeking2265) December 23, 2019

0-0 inbound he will blow that whistle every minute and no flow what so ever. — Daniel Logan (@DanielL03680036) December 23, 2019

Seriously?

One of the biggest games in years and they give it to that absolute balloon. He perpetually battles with willie collum for the title of worst referee in the world. Only one way that game will finish.... — Craig Clements (@naefish1000) December 23, 2019