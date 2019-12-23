Quick links

Celtic and Rangers fans react to news that Kevin Clancy will officiate Sunday's game

Amir Mir
Celtic manager Neil Lennon celebrates at full time during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic and Rangers will go head-to-head in one of the biggest Old Firm Premiership games in recent memory.

Keaghan Jacobs (C) of Livingston FC receives a yellow from Referee Kevin Clancy (L) on Tom Rogic (R) of Celtic FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Livingston and Celtic at...

Celtic and Rangers supporters have reacted annoyingly to the news that Kevin Clancy will officiate Sunday's Old Firm derby at Parkhead. 

Rangers have the chance to close the gap on leaders Celtic, who will be hoping to use their two wins in the Premiership and League Cup as inspiration heading into this game. 

 

Nonetheless, Clancy officiated Celtic's clash with Hibernian at Easter Road earlier on in the season and he didn't exactly get rave reviews for his performance. 

Therefore, it isn't a surprise that Celtic fans aren't looking forward to him taking to the field on Sunday, as some Rangers supporters simply don't rate him as a referee.

It must be pointed out that officiating in general in Scotland has taken a bashing from fans, as Clancy has a big job on his hands in trying to ensure there is no controversy at the weekend. 

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC (R) greets Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019...

Given how the previous games between the two have gone this season, this match will only provide more fireworks, especially given that a lot is at stake.

A defeat for Rangers here could prove to be very costly, whilst Neil Lennon's side can further extend their lead at the top of the table with all three points.

Before the two meet, Celtic will travel to St Mirren on Boxing Day, whilst Steven Gerrard's side are playing fifth-placed Kilmarnock. 

If both pick up wins then come Sunday, Celtic can either open up an eight-point lead on the Gers or that can be reduced to two points - Steven Gerrard's side do have a game in hand. 

Here is a selection of Celtic and Rangers fans reacting to news that Clancy is set to officiate Sunday's game: 

