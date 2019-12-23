Carlo Ancelotti explains why he decided to joined Everton

Everton unveiled Carlo Ancelotti to the media for the first time since his appointment.

Carlo Ancelotti's first press conference as Everton boss was streamed on the club's official YouTube channel where the Italian explained the biggest factor behind his decision to join the club.

The highly experienced Italian was announced as their new manager on Saturday after over a week of speculation. A manager of Ancelotti's stature was always expected to take over one of the bigger clubs in world football but him choosing Everton surprised a few.

The former Napoli boss was asked about the biggest factor that convinced him to join the Toffees, to which he said: "The ambition of the club, the history that this club has. The tradition. The atmosphere of the supporters.

"Also, the fact at this club, we want to improve, want to be a better team. We want to compete, these were the reasons I decided to come here."

Everton's ambition has been evident since Farhad Moshiri took over the club back in 2016. The Toffees have since bought the likes of Richarlison, Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne among others for big money which has made the club an attractive proposition for many including Ancelotti.

Ancelotti's first game will be at home against Burnley who have troubled a few sides this season. Ancelotti will have just three days to get the Toffees to work in the way he wants them to but it is unlikely that he will change a lot by then.

Everton fans certainly have high hopes over the Italian to make them great again but it will not happen overnight. The board will need to back him in the upcoming transfer window and in the summer for him to have any chance of finishing in the European places in the league next season.