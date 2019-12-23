Carlo Ancelotti comments on rumours linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Everton

Carlo Ancelotti's reputation as a manager could attract a few big names to Everton in the future.

Carlo Ancelotti's first press conference as Everton boss was streamed on the club's official YouTube channel and the Italian spoke about the rumours linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Goodison Park.

The Telegraph reported last week that the Swedish sensation could be willing to follow his former manager to Everton in January. Ibrahimovic's contract with MLS side LA Galaxy expires at the end of this year which makes him available for free should the Toffees make a move for him.

The new Everton boss was asked about Ibrahimovic to which he said: "He is a good friend of mine. I have trained a lot of fantastic players.

"I know he finishes his period in the United States, I don’t know what his idea is. I have to call him, maybe I call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy he can come - but not to play!"

Ancelotti and the former Manchester United striker have a very good relationship having worked together at Paris Saint-Germain. Ibrahimovic played 46 times under the Italian and scored 35 goals and provided 18 assists in that sensational period.

In his latest stint at America, the 38-year-old managed 31 goals in as many games showing the world that he is still capable of producing the goods. However, the Premier League is miles superior in quality to the MLS and at his age, he will struggle to replicate such form.

Ancelotti's comments hint that he will not be bringing him in next month which is the right thing to do considering his age. Moise Kean can step up big time under Ancelotti and could well solve Everton's problems upfront without spending a massive amount of money in wages on Ibrahimovic.