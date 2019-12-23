Should you survive round three or go down for Yvan in the Borderlands 3 Moxxi's Heist side-mission, Raging Bot?

The Borderlands 3 Moxxi's Heist Of The Handsome Jackpot DLC is now available to buy and play, and it's a fantastic experience especially for those who strongly miss one of the gaming industry's best ever villains, Handsome Jack. Gearbox's first story-focused DLC content includes a side-mission named Raging Bot, and in this guide you'll discover whether you should survive or go down in round three.

Moxxi's Heist Of The Handsome Jackpot is great for bringing back 'Handsome Jack' in some capacity, as well as for adding even more weapons to the base experience's one billion such as the AutoAime Sniper Rifle.

You can discover how to get the obscenely powerful Ion Cannon and Ion Laser before they are possibly nerfed by clicking the links below, otherwise simply keep reading to discover whether you should survive or go down in round three of the Raging Bot side-mission.

Borderlands 3 Raging Bot: Should you survive or go down in round three?

You should survive round three of the Borderlands 3 Raging Bot side mission as there's no upside to going down.

Going down will complete the Raging Bot mission with Yvan giving you $69,360 for taking the fall, but there's more to gain from fighting back against the Badass Wee Loader MK II and Riot Loader MK II.

Surviving the third round will result in Yvan berating you for not doing as told, but you needn't worry as you'll quickly make him a corpse.

Not only will you be able to kill the annoying dolt for daring to ask you to purposefully fall, but you'll also still get the $69,360 mission reward.

However, before you decide to survive the third round, you should first save your file as you will then be able to farm for Legendary weapons from the three tussles.

Borderlands 3 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.