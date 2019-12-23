Quick links

'Be back soon': Everton star suggests he'll be back from injury very shortly

John Verrall
Lewis Gibson of Everton during the Premier League Cup Final between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on May 08, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Everton defender Lewis Gibson will be aiming to impress new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Lewis Gibson of Everton during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Everton defender Lewis Gibson has suggested that he will be back from injury very soon.

Everton have suffered badly with fitness problems of late, with a number of their players being left on the treatment table.

 

The Toffees did welcome back Fabian Delph to their starting line-up at the weekend though.

And it seems that Gibson is now close to making it off the treatment table too.

Gibson will want to get back to full health sooner rather than later as he has a new manager to impress at Goodison Park now.

The youngster has struggled for game time at Everton, but he is regarded as one of their brightest prospects and it will be interesting to see how highly Carlo Ancelotti rates him.

Gibson’s return could be important for Everton too, as it offers them more cover at centre-back, if injury does strike again.

Everton are next in action on Boxing Day when they take on Burnley, and Ancelotti will be in the dugout for the first time.

