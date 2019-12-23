'Be back soon': Everton star suggests he'll be back from injury very shortly

Everton defender Lewis Gibson will be aiming to impress new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton defender Lewis Gibson has suggested that he will be back from injury very soon.

Everton have suffered badly with fitness problems of late, with a number of their players being left on the treatment table.

The Toffees did welcome back Fabian Delph to their starting line-up at the weekend though.

And it seems that Gibson is now close to making it off the treatment table too.

Gibson will want to get back to full health sooner rather than later as he has a new manager to impress at Goodison Park now.

The youngster has struggled for game time at Everton, but he is regarded as one of their brightest prospects and it will be interesting to see how highly Carlo Ancelotti rates him.

Gibson’s return could be important for Everton too, as it offers them more cover at centre-back, if injury does strike again.

Everton are next in action on Boxing Day when they take on Burnley, and Ancelotti will be in the dugout for the first time.