Arsenal's Mikel Arteta's words on Mesut Ozil at his press conference

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil showed dissent after being taken off recently.

Mikel Arteta has suggested to Football London that Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will be given a clean slate under his guidance.

Ozil was not in Arsenal’s squad to face Everton at the weekend due to injury.

However, Freddie Ljungberg claimed after the game that Ozil would not have been selected anyway, as the German international showed dissent after being substituted off recently.

There are now question marks over whether Arteta will want to use Ozil.

But the new Arsenal boss has suggested that he won’t be judging the playmaker on his past actions.

“It’s a question for Freddie. I just wanted him to pick the best possible lineup for the game,” Arteta said, when asked about Ozil’s absence on Saturday.

“You’re not going to be judged on what you done in the past, positive or negative.

“We will try to put the most competitive team out, we are to be ready and nullify them as much as possible.”

Ozil started the season out of Unai Emery’s plans, but was used more regularly towards the end of the Spaniard’s time at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil has failed to find his top form so far this campaign, with the Arsenal midfielder often cutting a frustrating figure.

If Arteta can get Ozil back to his best then it would be a major boost for the Gunners, as he remains one of the most dangerous attacking options when playing to his maximum potential.

Arsenal are next in action against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, when Arteta will be in the dugout for the first time.