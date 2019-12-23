Arsenal star shares what Mikel Arteta told players in dressing room at Goodison Park

Arsenal's new boss Mikel Arteta watched from the stands on Saturday, as his new side took on Everton.

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has told the London Evening Standard that Mikel Arteta was happy with the way his side had played against Everton.

Arteta came into the Arsenal dressing room at Goodison Park, after watching his new side draw 0-0 from the stands.

The Spaniard was not in the dugout on Merseyside, but he still wanted to make his presence known to the Arsenal squad.

And Chambers claims that Arteta was happy enough from what he had seen from his side.

“It will take time but I know he can get that out of us,” the £16 million defender (BBC Sport) said.

“The message is we’re all excited to start working with him.

“He said that today we put into play what he wanted from us. The message before the game was to be brave, take responsibility and work hard for each other.

“We did that on the pitch today. He said afterwards it’s a good start and there are things to work on. He was proud of the way we worked and how we worked hard today.”

Arsenal may not have beaten Everton, but avoiding defeat was crucial.

The Gunners have not been in good form of late, and another loss could have dented the optimism that has been created by Arteta’s appointment.

Arteta certainly has a tough task ahead of him at the Emirates Stadium though, as he inherits a side currently sat in 11th place in the Premier League.

Arteta’s first match in charge of Arsenal will come on Boxing Day, when they take on Bournemouth.