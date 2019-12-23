Quick links

Arsenal fans react to rumours about Kevin Volland

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are being linked with German attacker Kevin Volland.

Kevin Volland of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Allianz Arena on November 30, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are scouting Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kevin Volland ahead of a possible move for him in January.

The Gunners may be in the market for signings in January, but few would have predicted another attacker being on their radar.

Arsenal already struggle to fit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette into their side, so adding another striker doesn't exactly seem like a priority.

 

However, it's claimed that Arsenal have been watching Volland, and will now ask new boss Mikel Arteta about firming up their interest with a January bid.

Volland, 27, has hit seven goals and six assists this season, mostly playing as a central striker for Leverkusen but can also play out wide.

A German international, Volland is strong and technically impressive rather than quick, so maybe offers something a little different to the Arsenal attack.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kevin Volland of Bayer 04 Leverkusen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Hertha BSC at BayArena on December 18, 2019 in...

Still though, Arsenal fans don't seem too impressed, taking to Twitter to suggest that a striker is the last thing they need, and defenders are what is actually needed.

Others feel Volland is just another Lucas Perez, a striker short of the quality needed at the Emirates Stadium, and hope that Arteta refuses to make a move for the German.

