Arsenal fans react to rumours about Kevin Volland

Arsenal are being linked with German attacker Kevin Volland.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are scouting Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kevin Volland ahead of a possible move for him in January.

The Gunners may be in the market for signings in January, but few would have predicted another attacker being on their radar.

Arsenal already struggle to fit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette into their side, so adding another striker doesn't exactly seem like a priority.

However, it's claimed that Arsenal have been watching Volland, and will now ask new boss Mikel Arteta about firming up their interest with a January bid.

Volland, 27, has hit seven goals and six assists this season, mostly playing as a central striker for Leverkusen but can also play out wide.

A German international, Volland is strong and technically impressive rather than quick, so maybe offers something a little different to the Arsenal attack.

Still though, Arsenal fans don't seem too impressed, taking to Twitter to suggest that a striker is the last thing they need, and defenders are what is actually needed.

Others feel Volland is just another Lucas Perez, a striker short of the quality needed at the Emirates Stadium, and hope that Arteta refuses to make a move for the German.

German Lucas Perez — HSK (@YaBoiHSK) December 22, 2019

he ain’t bad but come on lads there’s better options — xblamc (@xblamc) December 22, 2019

The next Lucas Perez — Jack (@jackb1248) December 22, 2019

Will we ever be linked to Center backs? — Guillermo Perez (@rezmems) December 22, 2019

Those clueless Arsenal transfer team has come again with their useless signing, Instead of Zaha they brought Pepe that still need to learn how to adapt to PL, they wanted to bring another player that will be struggling to play for us — Bunthiery (@Bunthiery) December 22, 2019

Buy a Defender man geeeewiz — Boy1Da (@Dundray4) December 22, 2019

Pls No — JA (@LeSkeng) December 22, 2019

I trust Arteta to say no... — Il Principe Oscuro (@IlPrincipeOscu1) December 22, 2019

Why not prioritize the defence? — MosesOpondo (@MosesOpondo) December 22, 2019

It worries me that we're even being linked to a striker tbh — Amy Wambsgans (@amyampaire) December 22, 2019