Arsenal fans react to news about Dani Ceballos

The Arsenal loanee is back in full training ahead of the club's festive fixture list.

Arsenal might have the luxury of having Dani Ceballos available over the festive period after all.

The Spanish midfielder hasn't kicked a ball for the Gunners since October due to a hamstring problem.

It was expected that Ceballos, who joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid this past summer, would miss the Christmas fixture list with the issue.

But an update from the club's official website indicates that might not be the case.

Ceballos has returned to training ahead of the visit to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, according to the club.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted on Twitter:

Having Ceballos available would be a huge boost.

Arsenal spent £15 million to sign him on loan [The Daily Mail], which illustrates what a good player he is, but injuries have hindered him since arriving in England.

Still, he is a fantastic player and one who Mikel Arteta - a fellow Spaniard - could get a lot of use out of, but time will tell how he holds up in training over the coming days.

The trip to Bournemouth will be Arteta's first game since being appointed as head coach.