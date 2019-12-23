Quick links

Arsenal fans react to news about Dani Ceballos

(L-R) Alex Lacazette, Dani Ceballos and Carl Jenkinson of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.
The Arsenal loanee is back in full training ahead of the club's festive fixture list.

Arsenal might have the luxury of having Dani Ceballos available over the festive period after all.

The Spanish midfielder hasn't kicked a ball for the Gunners since October due to a hamstring problem.

It was expected that Ceballos, who joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid this past summer, would miss the Christmas fixture list with the issue.

But an update from the club's official website indicates that might not be the case.

 

Ceballos has returned to training ahead of the visit to Bournemouth on Boxing Day, according to the club.

Here's how fans of the North London club reacted on Twitter:

Having Ceballos available would be a huge boost.

Arsenal spent £15 million to sign him on loan [The Daily Mail], which illustrates what a good player he is, but injuries have hindered him since arriving in England.

Still, he is a fantastic player and one who Mikel Arteta - a fellow Spaniard - could get a lot of use out of, but time will tell how he holds up in training over the coming days.

The trip to Bournemouth will be Arteta's first game since being appointed as head coach.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

