Arsenal fans react to Dries Mertens speculation

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Dries Mertens of Napoli.

According to The Express, Arsenal are interested in signing Mertens from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners have made contact regarding signing the 32-year-old Belgium international forward next month.

The report has also claimed that the former PSV star is available for £10 million in the January transfer window.

Below are some of the best comments:

Contract expiring summer and like 32 yrs old would be a good buy tho — AD (@Deboi871) December 22, 2019

32 years. Dont have much left in career. Short term fix yes. But not for long term. — Ömr't Gunner (@Gunner_NYCity) December 22, 2019

Yes please — davidgill201283@mail.com (@davidgill201281) December 22, 2019

Top Quality player !! Would be nice if we can get him ,, but dont see it happening for so much reasons — Möe alsheikh معاذ عبدالرحمن آل الشيخ (@muazalsheikh) December 22, 2019

Another David Luiz level player? — David Mativo (@davie_mativo) December 22, 2019

10m too much. — Nabeel (@KK1466195771) December 22, 2019

Can we please get him — Kunal P (@k_patel1985) December 22, 2019

Would love him. Especially at that price — kris P (@PrinceKp87) December 22, 2019

Isnt he like...32?! Lmao — #M1Ö™ (@dornishknight) December 22, 2019

No thanks he’ll be 33 before the end of the season. — Rob (@afcROB9) December 22, 2019

smoke screen — Khafu (@Danwekoya) December 22, 2019

No thanks — Walter (@StansRanch) December 22, 2019

Few years too late — Sean Griffin (@Griffsean12) December 22, 2019

Good signing for Arsenal?

Mertens is a very good player who has been superb for Napoli over the years, and he would be a very good signing in the short term, especially for the reported £10 million.

However, the Gunners should not expect him to be a massive success in the long run, and he also does not have any re-sale value.

If Arsenal want reinforcements in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then Mertens would not be a bad signing next month.