Arsenal fans react to Dries Mertens speculation

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Dries Mertens of Napoli.

According to The Express, Arsenal are interested in signing Mertens from Napoli in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Gunners have made contact regarding signing the 32-year-old Belgium international forward next month.

 

The report has also claimed that the former PSV star is available for £10 million in the January transfer window.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Mertens is a very good player who has been superb for Napoli over the years, and he would be a very good signing in the short term, especially for the reported £10 million.

However, the Gunners should not expect him to be a massive success in the long run, and he also does not have any re-sale value.

If Arsenal want reinforcements in their quest to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then Mertens would not be a bad signing next month.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

