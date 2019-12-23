Andrea Radrizzani responds to angry Leeds United fan on Twitter

Leeds United have failed to win either of their last two matches.

Andrea Radrizzani has wished an angry Leeds United supporter ‘Happy Christmas’, after he directed his frustrations at the Italian on Twitter.

Leeds were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at the weekend, in what was a disappointing result.

The Whites have not suffered many defeats this term, and for some Leeds fans they could not hide their frustrations.

Radrizzani made a classy gesture after being labelled an ‘Italian chancer’ though, as he refused to be drawn into a war of words.

Merry Christmas love to you and family have a good one https://t.co/aBOqBXbWOP — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 22, 2019

Despite Leeds’ defeat at Craven Cottage, Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain in a strong position.

Leeds have enjoyed an excellent first half of the season, and have built up an eight point gap over third placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Bielsa’s men are now in a commanding position to go on and finally make a return to the Premier League.

Leeds are next in action against Preston North End, when they will be aiming to return to winning ways.