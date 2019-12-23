Who is A Christmas Carol actor Adam Nagaitis? Chernobyl star shines in Dickens reimagining!

It's been a pretty amazing year for the talented British actor.

A Christmas Carol is reborn and audiences are impressed with Adam Nagaitis' performance.

No matter how many times Charles Dickens' classic is adapted, there will always be the potential to present fans with something different.

There are so many avenues you can explore with the story, whether that's through animation or with Muppets! This latest interpretation comes in the form of a miniseries and arrived courtesy of the BBC on Sunday, December 22nd 2019.

Concluding on Christmas Eve, this three-part television event is definitely worth celebrating. Why? Well, one reason is that it was written by the great Steven Knight, who has served on such projects as Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, Hummingbird and Eastern Promises.

Also, a great writer deserves a great cast, which is why we were glad to see the likes of Guy Pearce (Memento), Stephen Graham (This is England), Charlotte Riley (Easy Virtue) and Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes) grace the screen. But, that's not all...

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

A Christmas Carol: Adam Nagaitis

This new miniseries also features the acting talents of Adam Nagaitis.

The 34-year-old British performer takes on the role of Fred and certainly impresses alongside the list of names mentioned earlier.

We're not too surprised though. He studied acting at New York's Stella Adler Conservatory in New York and graduated back in 2007. There's more though...

Additionally, he studied in London at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating again in 2012. So, what roles have featured in his oeuvre?

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Adam Nagaitis: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he first appeared as Delboy in an episode of TV series Children's Ward in 2000.

Following on from that, he starred in such series as The Courtroom (Kevin Hoad), Outlaws (Dean Small), Law & Order: UK (William Braxton), Happy Valley (Brett McKendrick), Banished (Private Buckley) and Houdini and Doyle (George Gudgett).

However, he is best known for playing Cornelius Hickey in The Terror and Vasily Ignatenko in the 2019 smash hit miniseries Chernobyl.

On the other hand, he's also been in a number of great films over the years, including The Man with the Iron Heart (Emile Curda), 2015's Suffragette (Mr Cummins), The Inbetweeners 2 (Pete) and '71 (Jimmy) starring Jack O'Connell. So, if you admired his work in A Christmas Carol, there is plenty to dig into.

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Actors Nive Nielsen (L) and Adam Nagaitis of the television show The Terror speak onstage during the AMC portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 13,...

Is Adam Nagaitis on Instagram?

Unfortunately, Adam isn't active on social media.

Then again, fans have taken it upon themselves to make a fan account for the actor!

You can follow @adamnagaitisfan on Twitter; the page has 198 followers. There are a bunch of great snaps and posts on there, so if you're a fan, it's definitely worth heading over there to check out.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy A Christmas Carol!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.