A Christmas Carol 2019: Who plays Tiny Tim? Cast member proves an inspiration!

A recent interview with the actor has captured the hearts of many.

A Christmas Carol has been updated for 2019 and the cast is a knockout, but who plays Tiny Tim?

Charles Dickens' classic tale has been adapted countless times, and honestly, it's not too much of a stretch to see why. It's a universal story which will never cease to resonate, plunging us into the trials of Ebenezer Scrooge.

It works on so many levels, which is why it can be approached successfully from so many angles. Everybody has a favourite, whether it be 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol - who doesn't love that! - or the 2009 computer-animation effort directed by Robert Zemeckis and featuring Jim Carrey.

Of course, it doesn't stop there though.

You can always breathe new life into A Christmas Carol, as this latest interpretation surely proves...

A Christmas Carol on BBC

A bold and sometimes rather scary miniseries?

We're in!

Audiences have been thoroughly enjoying the latest retelling of A Christmas Carol courtesy of the BBC, beginning on Sunday, December 22nd 2019 and concluding on Christmas Eve.

Told in three parts, this series comes from writer Steven Knight, who previously penned the likes of Locke, Hummingbird, Eastern Promises, Dirty Pretty Things and more.

He's an incredibly talented writer with a cast to match, with the title featuring such screen talents as Guy Pearce (Memento), Stephen Graham (The Irishman), Charlotte Riley (Easy Virtue) and Andy Serkis (Black Panther).

However, let's spotlight the Tiny Tim actor!

A Christmas Carol 2019 cast: Tiny Tim

Tiny Tim is played by the wonderfully talented Lenny Rush!

As noted by the Daily Mail, he is a 10-year-old actor from Essex with a rare form of dwarfism.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain [see below], he reflected on his recent work, saying: "Yeah I am very proud, but I think disability or not, I think anybody can play a role."

He continued: "I think its good for people with disabilities to have the same opportunities as other people - because why not? I’d love to play some sort of crime boss."

Since his GMB appearance, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to praise him, with one recently writing: "Lenny Rush is clearly an articulate, charming, intelligent, brave and amazing young man. I will definitely watch A Christmas Carol." It's great to see, but is Tiny Tim his first role?

Lenny Rush: Movies & TV

It's not!

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in the 2018 comedy film Old Boys as a Band Member/ School Boy.

However, that same year and into the next he played the role of Eli in the TV series Apple Tree House. This then leads us into the A Christmas Carol miniseries. Yet, this is just his screen career...

The same source includes that he played the role of Tiny Tim in Jack Thorne's stage production of the tale at London's Old Vic Theatre. It was directed by Matthew Warchurs and, safe to say, he amazed audiences!

We look forward to seeing what he has in store next.

