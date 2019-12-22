Micah Richards deems Aston Villa's Jack Grealish 'one of the most talented players' he's played with

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish put in a great individual display for Dean Smith's side but couldn't prevent a defeat at Villa Park.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been praised by former Villa Park defender and BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards, who called the 24-year-old "one of the most talented players" he's played with (BBC Sport).

Grealish has been one of the standout players in a struggling Villa team this season, and against Southampton he once again put in a superb performance capped off with a superb effort into the top corner of the Saints net.

Unfortunately, Villa had been three goals down prior to Grealish's goal and it proved little more than a consolation for Dean Smith's charges in front of a deflated Villa Park crowd, now truly worrying they're in a relegation fight.

Richards, who was at Villa between 2015 and 2019, told BBC Sport during the game: "Jack Grealish is one of the most talented players I've played with. I'm delighted to see him doing well."

In 16 Premier League appearances for Villa this season, Grealish has scored five goals and claimed four assists (Transfermarkt), plus a further two goals and one assist in two League Cup games.

However, Villa are now in the relegation zone, having lost their fourth game on the trot, with Southampton leapfrogging them to 17th place in the table thanks to Danny Ings' two goals either side of Jack Stephens' towering header.