Aston Villa

Premier League

'That was horrendous', 'absolute disgrace': Some Aston Villa fans slate Marvelous Nakamba display against Southampton

Giuseppe Labellarte
Marvelous Nakamba of Aston Villa battles for possession with Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December...
Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges lost at Villa Park this weekend.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate their side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa Park this weekend and Marvelous Nakamba found himself under some criticism.

The 25-year-old summer signing has put in a number of mixed performances in recent weeks - he flattered to deceive against Leicester but was better in the loss to Sheffield United.

Against Southampton, Nakamba was introduced from the bench after just eight minutes due to John McGinn's injury but he was largely ineffective, before committing a crucial error for the Saints' third goal.

 

Danny Ings had opened the scoring for Villa's opponents on 21 minutes, tapping in from close range after Shane Long's initial effort was saved by Tom Heaton, before Jack Stephens made it two just after the half hour mark.

In the second half, Nakamba's heavy touch allowed Ings to smash home a third for Southampton, and even though Jack Grealish scored a great goal for Villa, it proved little more than a consolation for the hosts, who have replaced the Saints in the bottom three.

With Villa having now lost four games in a row, alarm bells are ringing loudly amongst the claret and blue faithful, and Nakamba was deemed one of the worse performers on the day by quite a few claret and blue fans.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the Zimbabwe international's exploits against the Saints:

Up next for Villa is their Boxing Day meeting with Norwich City at Villa Park.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

