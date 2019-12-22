'That was horrendous', 'absolute disgrace': Some Aston Villa fans slate Marvelous Nakamba display against Southampton

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba put in a poor display as Dean Smith's charges lost at Villa Park this weekend.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate their side's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Villa Park this weekend and Marvelous Nakamba found himself under some criticism.

The 25-year-old summer signing has put in a number of mixed performances in recent weeks - he flattered to deceive against Leicester but was better in the loss to Sheffield United.

Against Southampton, Nakamba was introduced from the bench after just eight minutes due to John McGinn's injury but he was largely ineffective, before committing a crucial error for the Saints' third goal.

Danny Ings had opened the scoring for Villa's opponents on 21 minutes, tapping in from close range after Shane Long's initial effort was saved by Tom Heaton, before Jack Stephens made it two just after the half hour mark.

In the second half, Nakamba's heavy touch allowed Ings to smash home a third for Southampton, and even though Jack Grealish scored a great goal for Villa, it proved little more than a consolation for the hosts, who have replaced the Saints in the bottom three.

With Villa having now lost four games in a row, alarm bells are ringing loudly amongst the claret and blue faithful, and Nakamba was deemed one of the worse performers on the day by quite a few claret and blue fans.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the Zimbabwe international's exploits against the Saints:

Absolute disgrace! — jamestot1979 (@jamestite1979) 21 December 2019

Great assist Nakamba — Mohammad Shauib (Shabba) (@MShauib1) 21 December 2019

We lost this when we encouraged Southampton on to us by replacing McGinn with a DM in Nakamba #avfc — Ant Wright (@nachowright) 21 December 2019

That was horrendous from Nakamba. — Phil Shepherd (@TheAsgardian) 21 December 2019

Very poor nakamba wrong sub for me, Anwar not good enough showed no desire today something needs to be changed thought wes did OK if he doesn't get service he can't do anything#AVLSOU — john corbett (@Johnsooty88) 21 December 2019

Lost the game when Smith put Nakamba on for McGinn instead of Trezeguet to allow Grealish to move inside. Defensive substitution against a nervous opposition. Basics were lacking all round. Simply not good enough #AVFC — Gregg Whitehouse (@orzmund1) 21 December 2019

Abject #avfc. Southampton had to build a 3-0 winning lead before we played any reasonable standard. But 2nd best most worrying in what looked winnable at kickoff. Trezeguet should’ve replaced McGinn not Makamba, with Jack moving central. Relegation form. No way to sugar coat it. — Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) 21 December 2019

All this “toe-to-toe” talk before the game from Smith. When McGinn went off, he could’ve brought Trez on & moved Jack more centrally, to show intent, but he chose Nakamba. Set the tone. Sent out a message of fear #avfc — Gumbo (@Gumbo22003) 21 December 2019

Guilbert and Nakamba were dreadful. Targett and Hause also. I actually thought Wes was decent and we were better in 442. — Bradley. (@ItsbradleyC) 21 December 2019

The way he hobbled off he looks like a few weeks...we won’t play 2 up front and I’d rather Gordon Cowans in his 60’s play instead of Nakamba — Andy Batters (@andy_batters) 21 December 2019

I swear if he starts nakamba against Norwich when we are at home I’m gonna be fuming — AJ Walters (@Pred_Walters) 21 December 2019

Nakamba had two good games and has flattered to decieve since — Dale (@DaleAC231) 21 December 2019

Up next for Villa is their Boxing Day meeting with Norwich City at Villa Park.