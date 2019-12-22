Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Liverpool win

Shane Callaghan
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stands over a free kick with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal during the Premier League match between...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool right-back took to Twitter to react to Saturday's trophy.

Liverpool fans cheer ahead of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final football match between England's Liverpool and Brazil's Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital...

Liverpool conquered Europe in June, and now they're world champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the FIFA Club World Cup for a first time on Saturday by beating Flamengo 1-0 after extra time.

Roberto Firmino was the winner for Liverpool once again, days after scoring the decisive goal to earn a 2-1 win over Monterrey in the semi-finals.

With a nine-point cushion at the top of the Premier League, the Reds, who have a game in hand, look like there's no limit to what they can achieve this season and beyond.

 

Here's how right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the win on Twitter.

Alexander-Arnold, worth a potential £102 million according to CIES, was brilliant throughout the game last night, as was Joe Gomez at centre-back.

This Liverpool side carries no passengers and it must be so heartwarming for the supporters to see.

The Anfield club are jetting back to England now in preparation for their visit to Leicester City on Boxing Day. Victory would give Liverpool - who still a game in hand, remember - a 12-point cushion over the second-placed Foxes.

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, gives instructions from the dugout during the FIFA Club World Cup final on December 21, 2019 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch