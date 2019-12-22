Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Liverpool win

The Liverpool right-back took to Twitter to react to Saturday's trophy.

Liverpool conquered Europe in June, and now they're world champions.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the FIFA Club World Cup for a first time on Saturday by beating Flamengo 1-0 after extra time.

Roberto Firmino was the winner for Liverpool once again, days after scoring the decisive goal to earn a 2-1 win over Monterrey in the semi-finals.

With a nine-point cushion at the top of the Premier League, the Reds, who have a game in hand, look like there's no limit to what they can achieve this season and beyond.

Here's how right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to the win on Twitter.

Alexander-Arnold, worth a potential £102 million according to CIES, was brilliant throughout the game last night, as was Joe Gomez at centre-back.

This Liverpool side carries no passengers and it must be so heartwarming for the supporters to see.

The Anfield club are jetting back to England now in preparation for their visit to Leicester City on Boxing Day. Victory would give Liverpool - who still a game in hand, remember - a 12-point cushion over the second-placed Foxes.