Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s reported Jack Clarke plan

Jack Clarke is on loan at Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that head coach Jose Mourinho will recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds United.

Clarke joined Tottenham from Championship club Leeds in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £8.5 million.

Spurs immediately sent the winger out on loan to Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, was expected to feature prominently for Leeds this season, but the teenager has often been out of matchday squads.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-20 international has played just 19 minutes in the Championship and has played twice in the EFL Cup for the West Yorkshire outfit this season.

According to Sky Sports, new Tottenham head coach Mourinho plans to recall Clarke from Leeds, take a look at him in training, and then decide whether or not to send him out on loan again somewhere for the second half of the season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Clarke.

Our loan system is dreadful ,need to look at how chelsea do it — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) December 21, 2019

Bring him into squad and loan out Parrot and KWP to get games....

Skipp too if need be. These young players need games to learn...

Rose at Sunderland and Walker at Villa....Both came back and cemented place in team — Martin Dolan (@Martindolan101) December 20, 2019

Throw him into the Middlesbrough game, or involve him in the FA youth cups. Basically re-establish him as if he fresh out of our academy like Parrott — JOSEEEEEE (@futtykane) December 20, 2019

Send the boy to qpr!!! He’ll be a perfect fit for his development — Daniel Estherby (@Daniel_Estherby) December 21, 2019

Won’t get any minutes in the first team. Send to a team on loan where he will. — James (@James197919) December 21, 2019

Needs a loan to another championship club, can see him going to QPR for he rest of the season — Yorkspur (@York5pur) December 21, 2019