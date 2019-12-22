Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United

Championship

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s reported Jack Clarke plan

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gestures from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jack Clarke is on loan at Leeds United from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during a training session at the clubs training ground on December 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that head coach Jose Mourinho will recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds United.

Clarke joined Tottenham from Championship club Leeds in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £8.5 million.

Spurs immediately sent the winger out on loan to Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the 2019-20 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who can also operate as a forward, was expected to feature prominently for Leeds this season, but the teenager has often been out of matchday squads.

 

According to WhoScored, the England Under-20 international has played just 19 minutes in the Championship and has played twice in the EFL Cup for the West Yorkshire outfit this season.

According to Sky Sports, new Tottenham head coach Mourinho plans to recall Clarke from Leeds, take a look at him in training, and then decide whether or not to send him out on loan again somewhere for the second half of the season.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Clarke.

Below are some of the best comments:

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on November 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United stands dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on February 02, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch