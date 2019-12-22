Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Eric Dier display against Chelsea

Eric Dier was in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Eric Dier’s performance against Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Dier was in action for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder started the match, but the England international - who can also operate as a defender - did not come on for the second half.

According to WhoScored, the former Sporting Lisbon player had a pass accuracy of 78.3%, took 27 touches, and made one clearance.

Tottenham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Dier against Chelsea and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Eriksen for Dier most obvious substitution ever — Matty Heneghan (@Matt_THFC95) December 22, 2019

Got to think that’s the end of Dier’s supposed reigniting of his Tottenham career under Mourinho #THFC #Dier #TOTCHE — Jordan Pomeroy (@jordanpomeroy00) December 22, 2019

Ruthless but needed from Jose, Dier off Eriksen on — Zoe Pearson (@Z_PearsonTHFC) December 22, 2019

So Jose has taken Dier off twice early since hes been here. Probably a sign you shouldnt play him mate. — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) December 22, 2019

Dier is not good enough!!!! Simple as that! #COYS #THFC — No Mour dreaming (@BenHotspur) December 22, 2019

Agree — Scott (@scottspur) December 22, 2019

Jose not convinced by NDombele. How on earth does Dier start instead? This 4-2-3-1 shape doesn’t suit us either. Wolves pulled us apart. Chelsea doing same. I’m not happy with all this #COYS #THFC — No Mour dreaming (@BenHotspur) December 22, 2019

Disappointing result for Tottenham Hotspur

Winning against Chelsea was always going to be difficult, but the defeat at home will come as a bitter disappointment for Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho’s side were far from their best, and defensively Tottenham should have been much better.

Spurs will now have to regroup and go again, as they are still very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.