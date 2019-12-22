The Rise of Skywalker: How Poe Dameron's 'Spicer Runner' past could make an excellent TV show

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here but has the new film teased a potential new TV show?

Despite The Rise of Skywalker supposedly bringing an end to the Skywalker saga, Star Wars is far from finished in Disney's hands.

Not only are there plans for more films in the pipeline but the range of Star Wars TV shows heading to Disney+ is increasing at a dramatic rate as well.

On top of that, the newly released Rise of Skywalker has hinted at something that could make for an excellent TV series.

Poe Dameron has been painted as the roguish but lovable Resistance hero throughout the sequel trilogy but The Rise of Skywalker made several references to a shady past and it's this that could prove to be a fascinating avenue to turn down if there was to be a spin-off TV show at some point.

Minor spoilers ahead for The Rise of Skywalker

Poe Dameron's shady past

It's revealed in The Rise of Skywalker that before he joined the Resistance, Poe Dameron was part of a smuggling gang alongside the enigmatic new addition of Zorii Bliss.

Together, they would run spice, a type of illicit drug in the Star Wars universe.

Finn is shocked to hear the news but Poe quickly dismisses it, making reference to how Finn started out as a stormtrooper.

A new TV show on the cards?

There are already a number of Star Wars TV shows in the works thanks to the newly released Disney+ but The Rise of Skywalker actually makes a very convincing pitch for a new TV show starring Oscar Isaac and Keri Russell as Poe and Zorii.

Whether a prequel to The Force Awakens or set after The Rise of Skywalker, a show featuring the flirtatious duo could make for a fascinating watch as their brief on-screen appearances together were some of the most intriguing moments in The Rise of Skywalker.

Seeing a different side to Poe, as a roguish and flirty smuggler would surely make for a great watch and learning more about the mysterious Zorii Bliss would no doubt go down well with Star Wars fans.

And let's face it, the name Spice Runners is pretty cool and is just calling out to be made into a TV show.

Even if they don't make the screen, you can be sure that the adventures of Poe and Zorii will almost certainly make it into comic or novel form instead.

Star Wars TV shows already confirmed

If Poe and Zorii do end up getting a TV show of their own, which is far from being confirmed, it would join an impressive and growing list of Star Wars shows already out or in the works.

The Mandalorian has been a revelation since it released on Disney+ in November, with a certain green alien taking over the internet in the weeks since.

Rogue One standouts, Cassian Andor and K-2SO, have been confirmed as the starring characters in their very own Star Wars show, a prequel to Rogue One, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles from the film.

And, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to get his own TV show as well, after years of fans calling for Ewan McGregor to return as the heroic Jedi Knight, he'll finally be back on our screens.