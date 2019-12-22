'Swap for Wanyama', 'Bambi on ice': Some Spurs fans react after hearing £50m transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Tottenham Hotspur secured the future of defender Toby Alderweireld on Friday, but that doesn't mean Jose Mourinho is done looking at potential defensive signings.

Spurs have managed to convince Alderweireld to sign a new deal, when many expected the Belgian to leave at the end of his previous deal next summer.

Spurs still have concerns that Jan Vertonghen could walk away though, and Mourinho may be in the market for another centre back as a result.

Sky Sports now claim that Tottenham want to sign West Ham United ace Issa Diop, though the Hammers want more than £50million for him.

They unsurprisingly don't want to sell, even though he's currently sat on the bench behind Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna.

The giant Frenchman, 22, impressed last season after arriving from Toulouse, and still has huge potential to become a real star in the Premier League, even if he's out of the West Ham side now.

However, Tottenham fans don't appear too impressed, suggesting that Diop is no better than Davinson Sanchez, and would rather see fellow Frenchman Dayot Upamecano arrive.

Others think a swap deal for Victor Wanyama could work, with a huge chunk of cash still going to West Ham, and branded Diop's defending against Son Heung-min as 'atrocious'.

He’s young, got time to develop into a good CB for us, I can see a swap deal with Wanyama for him — Alec (@AlecTHFC) December 21, 2019

Swap for wanyama — Chris wood (@chrisgwood6) December 21, 2019

Just another Sanchez.. like watching Bambi on ice — Isaac Hunt 24/7 (@isaac_hunt247) December 22, 2019

Nope, would rather get upamecano probs for the same price. Definitely better. — TheFootyCafe (@TheFootyCafe) December 21, 2019

they wanted £50m for him and his defending against sonny was atrocious no thanks — uncle khalid (@xxxporneditor) December 21, 2019

Nah were good — CJPagey22 (@CJPagey22) December 21, 2019

Nope — Syed Saif Hussain (@syedsaifhussain) December 21, 2019

Hard pass, he's fine but will cost way more than he's worse and seems to have all the same problems that Sanchez has (thinks he stronger than he is, not great at reading the game) — Stuart Tyrer (@stiggyt19) December 21, 2019

He’s Sanchez without the hype — Richard Holmes (@richolmestwit) December 21, 2019