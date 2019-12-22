Quick links

'Swap for Wanyama', 'Bambi on ice': Some Spurs fans react after hearing £50m transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

Daniel James of Manchester United battles for possession with Issa Diop of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium...

Tottenham Hotspur secured the future of defender Toby Alderweireld on Friday, but that doesn't mean Jose Mourinho is done looking at potential defensive signings.

Spurs have managed to convince Alderweireld to sign a new deal, when many expected the Belgian to leave at the end of his previous deal next summer.

Spurs still have concerns that Jan Vertonghen could walk away though, and Mourinho may be in the market for another centre back as a result.

 

Sky Sports now claim that Tottenham want to sign West Ham United ace Issa Diop, though the Hammers want more than £50million for him.

They unsurprisingly don't want to sell, even though he's currently sat on the bench behind Fabian Balbuena and Angelo Ogbonna.

The giant Frenchman, 22, impressed last season after arriving from Toulouse, and still has huge potential to become a real star in the Premier League, even if he's out of the West Ham side now.

Issa Diop of West Ham United and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in...

However, Tottenham fans don't appear too impressed, suggesting that Diop is no better than Davinson Sanchez, and would rather see fellow Frenchman Dayot Upamecano arrive.

Others think a swap deal for Victor Wanyama could work, with a huge chunk of cash still going to West Ham, and branded Diop's defending against Son Heung-min as 'atrocious'.

