Sunderland send message to Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson on Twitter

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts and celebrates with the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...
Former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson has won the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool.

Sunderland have hailed Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson on Twitter for his success at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool got the better of Brazilian outfit Flamengo 1-0 in the final of the Club World Cup after extra time on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in the 99th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Henderson is the captain of Liverpool, and Sunderland have congratulated the 29-year-old on his success with the Reds.

 

The England international midfielder was at the Black Cats from 1998 until 2011 before he moved to Liverpool.

Henderson has established himself as an important player for the Reds over the years, and helped the Merseyside outfit win the Champions League last season.

Although the Englishman has to fight for his place in the Liverpool starting lineup, his influence in the dressing room is hugely important.

Sunderland have praised Henderson on Twitter, and some Liverpool fans have responded to the League One club’s post, as shown below.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

