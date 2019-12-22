Quick links

Stuart Dallas brushes off claims that Pablo Hernandez's injury was disruptive for Leeds

Amir Mir
Leeds United's Stuart Dallas breaks during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.
Pablo Hernandez suffered yet another injury for Leeds United as they suffered a defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

Stuart Dallas has brushed off claims that Pablo Hernandez' injury was disruptive for Leeds United during their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

In another setback for Hernandez, the popular Leeds playmaker was taken off because of an injury early on in the game.

Leeds did concede via the penalty spot not long after, but that decision to award that spot-kick to the home side was controversial, as Josh Onomah cancelled out Patrick Bamford's leveller in the second-half.

 

Speaking to BBC Radio Yorkshire, Dallas admitted that it was 'disappointing' losing a player like Hernandez, but he doesn't think it impacted Leeds' performance.

On whether Hernandez injury disrupted things for Leeds: “Obviously, when you lose a player like Pablo as good as him, it's disappointing,” Dallas told BBC Radio Yorkshire.

“But we have players who are more than capable of coming in. Alioski's come in and people are ready when called upon. I don't think it disrupted it too much because it happened after a minute or something.

“But you don't like to lose a player like Pablo who, in a game like today, could have been crucial.”

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

It's an untimely injury for Leeds because it comes in the middle of a very busy period for teams across the EFL.

Marcelo Bielsa's side take on Preston North End on Boxing Day and more dropped points here will get the Leeds fans a little worried because the chasing pack are closing the gap.

But positive results against Preston, Birmingham and West Brom during these next three matches will leave fans pretty satisfied and raring for that FA Cup clash against Arsenal next month.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07:Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Leeds United at John Smith's Stadium on December 07,...

