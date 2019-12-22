Stuart Dallas blasts senior official after Leeds defeat to Fulham

Leeds United were beaten in controversial circumstances against Fulham yesterday.

Stuart Dallas has blasted referee Tim Robinson for his controversial decision to award Fulham a penalty as the London side beat Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The senior man in the middle adjudged that Leeds defender Ben White fouled Bobby Reid in the penalty area – it was a decision which left Dallas baffled as he questioned what the referee was watching and thinking.

Aleksandar Mitrovic ended up converting the spot-kick to give Fulham the lead inside the first 10 minutes, as Leeds ended up pulling one back through Patrick Bamford in the second-half, but Scott Parker's side restored their lead through Josh Onomah.

Speaking to BBC Radio Yorkshire, Dallas admitted that it's 'easy' for him to be critical of the officials, but he made it clear that they got their decision wrong on the day.

“I don't know what the referee has seen really,” Dallas told BBC Radio Yorkshire. “It's easy to come out here and blame somebody else, but I don't know what he's seen.

“The rest of the half, we have done well, we have come back into the game and we have had a few chances – pretty even first half. And then in the second half, we have got our goal and it turned into a bit of a basketball game. We have conceded from a set-piece which is disappointing because we have worked really hard on that.

“It's not a penalty. It's not a penalty. I can take the easy option and blame the referee. He has a hard job and we all know that. But I think he'll be disappointed with the decision that he made.”

That defeat against Fulham comes on the back of Leeds throwing away a 3-0 lead against Cardiff City last time out.

They are still sitting second in the Championship table, but Fulham have closed the gap on them to nine points.

This is a very busy, tricky and tough festive period for all and Marcelo Bielsa's side have a brilliant chance to put things right when they take on Preston on Boxing Day.