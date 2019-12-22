Steve Bruce praises the character of Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United are sitting in the Premier League's top 10 heading into Christmas.

Steve Bruce has stated that it's a 'pleasure' to work with Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron after he scored his first goal for the club on Saturday.

Almiron netted as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at St James' Park, as Bruce shared that he was told how Almiron 'lit the place up' when he moved to the club last January.

It has been a tough start to life in England for Almiron, but what hasn't stopped is his energy and hunger to do better and that paid off against Palace.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio Live (21/12/19 at 5:20 pm), Bruce expressed nothing but delight for his player, who has now lifted the weight of not scoring off his shoulders.

“I don't think I have ever been so more delighted for a young kid,” Bruce told Sports Report. “I have said repeatedly in press conferences, he's a good player and what he adds to the team.

“I put him in a different position [against Palace]. He sort of thrived from [playing from a] deeper area and when it fell to him, you're thinking 'thank fff...' [Bruce hilariously stops himself from swearing] Well done. I was just delighted.

"My mates tell me last January when he came in that he lit the place up. I have now had the pleasure of working with him for the last four or five months. He deserves it. He's a credit.”

Amongst all the jubilation of Almiron scoring his first goal for Newcastle, it needs to be remembered that he netted a crucial three points for his team.

Bruce's side are now sitting in ninth place, and after early-season questions, the Newcastle boss is answering his critics by allowing the talking to be done by his players on the pitch.

Newcastle will now be looking on the up, as they are well clear of the danger zone and fans can potentially dream of a top 10 finish.