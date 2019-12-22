Stan Collymore and Ian Taylor send messages to Aston Villa's John McGinn

Aston Villa could possibly now dip into the transfer market following the long-term injury to John McGinn.

Stan Collymore and Ian Taylor have reacted to the 'massive blow' that Aston Villa's John McGinn is set to be on the sidelines for three months with an injury, as reported by Sky Sports.

Aston Villa's official Twitter account confirmed on Sunday afternoon that McGinn suffered an ankle fracture during 3-1 defeat against Southampton yesterday.

Former Villa midfielder, Taylor, warned that this is now the time for the players to 'stand up' and be 'counted' as Dean Smith's side dropped into the relegation zone following that damaging defeat to the Saints.

On the other hand, Collymore feels that Villa have a 'talented group' of players on their hands, but look 'physically ill-equipped' for the Premier League.

Here are the messages sent from Collymore's personal Twitter account on McGinn's injury and Villa's problems, as Taylor also reacted on his personal Twitter account to the McGinn news:

Get fit soon @jmcginn7, you'll be back stronger than ever. In good hands with Alan Smith, got me back in super fast time at LCFC from the same injury, so you're in the best hands.#UTV kidda — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 22, 2019

Talented group in my opinion. Look physically ill equipped for Prem though, easily bullied and naive in what they're trying to do ( let's be attractive rather than pragmatic ).



Could give in depth on Wesley but Dave from Erdington on the Holte knows more than me apparently. https://t.co/I4IXjirjEZ — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) December 22, 2019

Massive blow......Time for people to stand up and be counted. #vtwd pic.twitter.com/75AbVFTUGR — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) December 22, 2019

The manner in which McGinn suffered his injury will disappoint the fans massively because it could have/ should have been avoided.

Initially, the ball hit the referee when Villa were in the attacking third against Southampton, with the game restarting and the ball returning to Villa.

McGinn then felt he was fouled by a Saints player, but the referee opted against awarding him the free-kick. The Scotsman then went chasing for the ball and his attempted slide tackle near the dugout resulted in him getting his foot stuck in the pitch and unfortunately injuring himself.

It remains to be seen what Villa do in regards to trying to replace McGinn - does Henri Lansbury now just earn more game time? Will Grealish be pushed back into the middle of the park? Or Will the club decide to dip into the transfer market?