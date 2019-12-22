Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Special club’: Player wants to be at Rangers next season

Subhankar Mondal
Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jermain Defoe is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers from Bournemouth.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...Jermain Defoe of Rangers

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he plans to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of the season.

Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth in January 2019 and is scheduled to stay at Ibrox until the end of the season.

Subscribe

The Englishman has established himself as an important player in manager Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 37-year-old has said that he is enjoying himself at Rangers, and he has suggested that he wants to be at the Gers next season as well.

 

Defoe told The Scottish Sun: “I’m on loan so my situation is different. But hopefully it will be sorted out and I can enjoy this season and we can achieve something special together. Then I can look forward to next season. It’s a special club to play for.”

The striker added: “Since I’ve been here, I’ve not thought about going anywhere else. It’s a massive club. At this stage of my career, it’s about football and you can see I love it here.”

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 December, 2019 in...

Rangers stay

Defoe is a proven goalscorer, and although Alfredo Morelos is the first-choice striker at Rangers at the moment, the former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur star is a valuable option in the team.

According to WhoScored, the 37-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers so far this season.

Although the striker is 37 years of age now, he is still very fit and has retained his best attributes.

Jermain Defoe consoles Ryan Jack of Rangers FC after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch