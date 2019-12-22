'Special club’: Player wants to be at Rangers next season

Jermain Defoe is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers from Bournemouth.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he plans to stay at Ibrox beyond the end of the season.

Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Premier League club Bournemouth in January 2019 and is scheduled to stay at Ibrox until the end of the season.

Subscribe

The Englishman has established himself as an important player in manager Steven Gerrard’s side.

The 37-year-old has said that he is enjoying himself at Rangers, and he has suggested that he wants to be at the Gers next season as well.

Defoe told The Scottish Sun: “I’m on loan so my situation is different. But hopefully it will be sorted out and I can enjoy this season and we can achieve something special together. Then I can look forward to next season. It’s a special club to play for.”

The striker added: “Since I’ve been here, I’ve not thought about going anywhere else. It’s a massive club. At this stage of my career, it’s about football and you can see I love it here.”

Rangers stay

Defoe is a proven goalscorer, and although Alfredo Morelos is the first-choice striker at Rangers at the moment, the former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur star is a valuable option in the team.

According to WhoScored, the 37-year-old has scored 11 goals in 15 Scottish Premiership appearances for Rangers so far this season.

Although the striker is 37 years of age now, he is still very fit and has retained his best attributes.