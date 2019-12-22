‘Spare me’: David Provan thinks Steven Gerrard cannot trust Rangers ace against Celtic

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was sent off for Steven Gerrard’s side last weekend.

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will not be able to trust Alfredo Morelos against Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park later this month.

The Celtic legend was not impressed with Morelos getting dismissed during Rangers’ 2-0 victory over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last weekend.

The 23-year-old was shown a second yellow card in the 71st minute for gesturing to fans after he scored, having been cautioned earlier for a foul on Jake Carroll, as reported by BBC Sport.

It was the Colombia international’s first dismissal of the season, with the striker having been sent off as many as five times last season, as reported by BBC Sport.

Celtic legend Provan has suggested that Morelos’s disciplinary problems have not gone away, and he thinks that Rangers manager Gerrard will not be able to trust him to keep his cool against Neil Lennon’s side at Celtic Park on December 29.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “So much for the improved discipline of Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian’s needless red card at Fir Park was a kick in the teeth for his manager and team-mates.

“Spare me the idea he was reacting to abuse. Stick is part of the game And if Morelos can’t be trusted to rein it in at Motherwell, what can Steven Gerrard expect if he finally breaks his duck against Celtic next Sunday?”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Morelos has scored 11 goals in 16 Scottish Premiership games and two goals in three Scottish League Cup games, and has scored six goals and provided one assist in the Europa League, according to BBC Sport.