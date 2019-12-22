Quick links

'Simply not good enough', 'Dreadful': Some Arsenal fans react to 20-year-old display

Arsenal fans heading to the exit early during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal drew 0-0 at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Reiss Neslon of Arsenal is closed down by Mason Holgate of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday afternoon, in what may go down as one of the more forgettable Premier League games of 2019.

With Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as Everton's new manager before the game and Mikel Arteta announced as Arsenal's new boss yesterday, this had the feel of two supply teachers running the show.

Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg have stepped in admirably to take charge of their respective sides without possessing much experience, but this was a stale affair.

 

Neither side found the net in a drab encounter, and fans will now be hoping for better with both clubs appointing new managers this weekend.

Ljungberg made some surprising decisions with his lineup, going with Bukayo Saka at left back whilst also handing starts to Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nelson was making just his third Premier League start of the season, and his first since being substituted at half time against Burnley four months ago.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) vies with Everton's French Defender Djibril Sidibe during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison...

The 20-year-old couldn't help unlock the Everton back line, and fans took to Twitter to criticise the winger's performance at Goodison Park.

Some branded him 'dreadful' and 'shocking', feeling that he just isn't good enough for Arsenal and is more like a Championship player, with others baffled that he started over Nicolas Pepe out wide.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
