'Simply not good enough', 'Dreadful': Some Arsenal fans react to 20-year-old display

Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday afternoon, in what may go down as one of the more forgettable Premier League games of 2019.

With Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as Everton's new manager before the game and Mikel Arteta announced as Arsenal's new boss yesterday, this had the feel of two supply teachers running the show.

Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg have stepped in admirably to take charge of their respective sides without possessing much experience, but this was a stale affair.

Neither side found the net in a drab encounter, and fans will now be hoping for better with both clubs appointing new managers this weekend.

Ljungberg made some surprising decisions with his lineup, going with Bukayo Saka at left back whilst also handing starts to Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe.

Nelson was making just his third Premier League start of the season, and his first since being substituted at half time against Burnley four months ago.

The 20-year-old couldn't help unlock the Everton back line, and fans took to Twitter to criticise the winger's performance at Goodison Park.

Some branded him 'dreadful' and 'shocking', feeling that he just isn't good enough for Arsenal and is more like a Championship player, with others baffled that he started over Nicolas Pepe out wide.

Reiss Nelson does not have any future at Arsenal. He's a championship player. — Little bit Pépé!! (@Gotham_Gooner) December 21, 2019

Reiss Nelson plays like the 3rd best guy on your five a side team who thinks he’s Jadon Sancho. #Arsenal — Kelly Beck (@SouthMetroAFC) December 21, 2019

When will we just accept the Reiss Nelson experiment has not worked at Arsenal. Simply not good enough — Jay (@AFC_Elite) December 21, 2019

Nelson underwhelming, again. — The Arsenal (@AFC5994) December 21, 2019

I’ve seen Nelson countless times for the first team now, and he’s not impressed me a single time — Haych (@AfcHeritage1886) December 21, 2019

Nelson has dropped a 2/10 in every game he has played this season — Adedapo Famodun (@FadboyAFC) December 21, 2019

Young nelson just seems to be content out on the pitch wearing the arsenal kit. Doing very little tbh — Lee McCaughern AFC (@LeezoMcC14) December 21, 2019

Nelson playing 90 minutes when hes doing absolutely nothing and Pepe is sitting in bench..... #Arsenal #AFC #EVEARS — ArsenalStartingXI (@ArsenalStarting) December 21, 2019

How has Nelson stayed on. Been dreadful the whole match. #afc — Cruz (@nw_cruz) December 21, 2019

This guy left Pepe our for Nelson to put in a performance like that? Shocking. Why pay £72mil? #EVEARS #AFC — Dee (@trigstarvelli) December 21, 2019