Report: West Ham want defender in seven-figure deal just months after he moved for free

West Ham and West Brom reportedly want Enock Kwateng.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham United are keen to sign Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng – but face a battle with West Bromwich Albion.

It's claimed that Bordeaux may be willing to sell defender Kwateng for just £4million, just months after signing him on a free transfer from Nantes.

Brighton and Hove Albion are thought to be keen too, seemingly viewing the Frenchman as a bargain at such a low price.

The 22-year-old finds himself a wanted man ahead of the January transfer window, after picking up one assist in eight Ligue 1 games this season.

A former France youth international, is strong defensively but more than capable going forward too, and he could fit in well with West Ham.

Pablo Zabaleta's time with the club appears to be coming towards its end, so landing Kwateng as cheap competition for Ryan Fredericks could be a smart move.

West Brom may just line up Kwateng as a replacement for Nathan Ferguson, whilst he could be cover for Martin Montoya at Brighton.

All three landing spots make sense for Kwateng, and Bordeaux may now be tempted to cash in quickly on Kwateng, who does still have plenty of potential to be unlocked.