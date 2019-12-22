Report: West Ham considering bid for 15-goal Spurs target after Maddison regret

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are keen on Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen as they prepare to battle Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

It's claimed that the Hammers are considering a January move, because they fear they could miss out if they wait until next summer.

West Ham had similar regrets of James Maddison in 2018, and don't want that to happen, so a January bid for Bowen may well be in the pipeline.

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be keen on Bowen, as are Everton and Leicester City, so West Ham may feel they need to get in next month or never have another shot.

Bowen is out of contract at the end of the season, but Hull have a one-year option on his contract, meaning he almost certainly won't be leaving for free.

The 23-year-old has starred this season with 15 goals and five assists in 23 league outings, whilst he hit a combined 36 goals in his previous two Championship seasons.

A right-sided winger who cuts in on his left foot, Bowen has lit up the Championship in recent years, and he is undoubtedly a Premier League player in waiting.

With Andriy Yarmolenko far too hit and miss, adding Bowen to their options on the right could be smart for West Ham, and beating Spurs to such a talented player would be a huge coup.