Report: Tottenham Hotspur desperate for 22-year-old, Mourinho wants him, talks ongoing

Naby Keita of Liverpool (L) battles for the ball with Gerson da Silva of Flamengo (R) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Gerson of Flamengo.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Gerson from Flamengo in the January transfer window, according to 90min.com.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has given the move his blessing, having been aware of the 22-year-old midfielder during his struggles at Italian club AS Roma.

 

The report has claimed that Spurs plan to get a deal sorted before the transfer window opens next month.

Tottenham have reportedly held talks over the transfer of the Brazilian, and they are so desperate for the youngster that they are claimed to have told Flamengo that they are happy to let him stay with them until the summer of 2020.

Good long-term signing

Gerson may have struggled to make an impact at Roma, but the Brazilian has been a rejuvenated figure at Flamengo.

The 22-year-old midfielder will get better in the coming years, and he would be a good long-term signing for Spurs.

Tottenham could do with freshening up their midfield, and Gerson would be a good start.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

