Report suggests rumour about ex-Gunner helped Mikel Arteta make Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during his press conference at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.
Arsenal landed Mikel Arteta as their new boss on Friday.

According to The Mirror, Mikel Arteta decided to make his move to Arsenal after failing to receive assurances from Manchester City about becoming their new boss.

It's claimed that City think Arteta is one of the brightest young coaches in the game, but couldn't guarantee him that he would be Pep Guardiola's successor.

 

Arteta allegedly felt that he would be next in line once Guardiola moves on, but when rumours about Giovanni van Bronckhorst - ironically, a former Arsenal player - being around the club started, he asked for assurances.

City wouldn't give him what he wanted, so Arteta decided to make the jump and take the Arsenal job, feeling he didn't want to wait around for something that may never come with City.

Arteta traded the Etihad Stadium for the Emirates Stadium on Friday, finalising his move to become Unai Emery's successor as Arsenal boss.

It's certainly a gamble for both; Arteta is just 37 and has no managerial experience, and with such a huge task on his hands, this is certainly a bold move.

Hopefully he's learned enough from being around Guardiola to become a success with Arsenal, and he would no doubt love to prove City wrong for not giving him those future assurances.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

