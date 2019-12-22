Quick links

Report: Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy’s differing stance on midfielder

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants Christian Eriksen to sign a new contract, but club chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling the attacking midfielder for £25 million in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Mourinho is still trying to persuade Eriksen to put pen to paper on a new contract with Spurs.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager recently told Sky Sports that he wants the 27-year-old Denmark international to stay at Spurs.

 

The Daily Star has claimed that Tottenham chairman Levy will accept £25m for the former Ajax star next month, with the attacking midfielder out of contract at the North London outfit at the end of the season.

Dilemma

Eriksen has not been in great form this season, and selling the Dane for £25m next month does make sense from a business perspective.

However, the former Ajax star does have the quality and creativity needed for Spurs to finish in the top four of the Premier League again this season.

