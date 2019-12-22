Report explains why available Spaniard isn't planning to join Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal had been linked with a move for Domenec Torrent.

According to Goal, Domenec Torrent allegedly plans to stay as a manager despite links with a move to join Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

It's claimed that Torrent was a possibility to replace Arteta as City's assistant manager, following his move to Arsenal, whilst the Daily Mail recently claimed he could actually follow Arteta to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it's suggested that Torrent isn't planning to move to either club because he wants to stay as a manager rather than head back into a coaching role.

Torrent recently left his post as New York City FC boss, and Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense are believed to be keen on bringing him in as their new manager.

That seemingly appeals to Torrent more than working under Arteta or Pep Guardiola, despite his strong relationship with both from his time at City.

In truth, it's hard to see what role Torrent could now take at Arsenal, given that former Everton man Steve Round is coming in to assist Arteta.

Still, Torrent is an experienced coach with more than 25 years in that side of the game, serving as assistant to Guardiola with Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Given that he recently left New York City FC, Arteta may have been hoping to sneak in and get Torrent, but a return to England seemingly isn't on the cards.