Report: Chelsea to blow Liverpool out of the water for nine-assist star

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly want Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are planning to blow Liverpool and Manchester United out of the water in the race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund want £120 million as transfer fee for Sancho, and Chelsea are willing to meet that demand, and the Blues could also let the 19-year-old winger stay on loan at the German club until the end of the season, according to the British tabloid.

Liverpool and United are also reported to be interested in the former Manchester City prospect, but Chelsea are claimed to be the teenager’s “most likely destination”.

Stats

Sancho has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Sancho scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the Bundesliga, and scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.